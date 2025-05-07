Edinburg man accused of striking teen girl with vehicle issued $90,000 bond

The man accused of hitting a 13-year-old girl with his vehicle was arraigned on Wednesday.

Dennis Keith Bullard, 69, allegedly struck the girl as she attempted to cross the street on her way to B.L Garza Middle School and then fled the scene on Tuesday.

Bullard was charged with collision involving serious bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a weapon. His total bond was set at $90,000.

The girl was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.