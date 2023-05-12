WATCH LIVE: McAllen mayor holds press conference after signing disaster declaration in response of end of Title 42

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos is set to address the end of Title 42 in a Friday press conference, according to a news release.

In response to the pandemic-related restrictions expiring, Villalobos signed a disaster declaration to keep both migrants and the community safe, according to a news release from the city.

The city of McAllen reactivated Anzalduas Park in Mission as an immigrant staging and sleeping area to deal with what the city is calling a surge of migrant asylum-seekers, according to the news release.

The press conference is set for Friday, May 12 at 3 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Can’t see the video? Click here.