WATCH LIVE: Mexican Consulate holds press conference on deadly Encino crash

The Mexican Consulate in McAllen will hold a press conference to provide updates on the crash in Encino that killed 10 people and injured 20 others on Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: DPS: 10 dead, over a dozen injured after crash in Encino

The press conference is scheduled to start Thursday at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

Can't watch the video? Click here.