WATCH LIVE: Mexican Consulate holds press conference on deadly Encino crash

Mexican Consulate holds press conference on deadly Encino crash

2 hours 33 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, August 05 2021 Aug 5, 2021 August 05, 2021 11:26 AM August 05, 2021 in News - Local

The Mexican Consulate in McAllen will hold a press conference to provide updates on the crash in Encino that killed 10 people and injured 20 others on Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to start Thursday at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.

