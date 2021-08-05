WATCH LIVE: Mexican Consulate holds press conference on deadly Encino crash
The Mexican Consulate in McAllen will hold a press conference to provide updates on the crash in Encino that killed 10 people and injured 20 others on Wednesday afternoon.
RELATED: DPS: 10 dead, over a dozen injured after crash in Encino
The press conference is scheduled to start Thursday at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.
Can't watch the video? Click here.
