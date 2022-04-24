WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m.
The mass will also be live-streamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page. Can't see the video? Click here.
Sunday Mass is supported by Lee's Pharmacy and Pueblo Tires & Service.
