WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, August, 4, 2024

Sunday, August 04 2024

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m. 

