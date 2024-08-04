WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, August, 4, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11 a.m.
Can't see the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
Sunday, August 4, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
-
Police: Man killed in La Feria crash while walking on the expressway
-
Police: Overturned tractor-trailer spilling ethanol in Brownsville
-
South Texas Human Rights Center continuing the legacy of its founder
-
Brownsville police arrest man driving stolen vehicle
Sports Video
-
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss
-
Valley native serving as athletic trainer at Paris Olympics
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition