WATCH: SpaceX launches Starship rocket, calls off attempt to catch booster
SpaceX launched their Starship rocket Tuesday from their Boca Chica site, but called off an attempt to catch its booster.
Minutes after liftoff, SpaceX called off an attempt to catch the rocket's Super Heavy booster with its "chopstick" arms at the launch site.
President-Elect Donald Trump joined SpaceX Founder Elon Musk in viewing the launch.
RELATED COVERAGE: President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Brownsville airport for SpaceX launch
The booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.
SpaceX said not the criteria for a booster catch was not met, leading the flight director to not command the booster to return to the launch site.
Tuesday's launch was the sixth for the Starship vehicle.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Get ready for holiday cards
-
McAllen airport celebrates its one-millionth passenger
-
Hidalgo County to request final re-inspection of new courthouse
-
Rio Grande City: $1 million in water bill issues led to police...
-
Starr County commissioner indicted on unlawful restraint of a child charge
Sports Video
-
Five Star Plays 2024 - Bi-district playoffs
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
-
Harlingen South softball star Amira Rodriguez commits to Washington
-
UTRGV Vaqueros sweep Incarnate Word to clinch top four seed in Southland...
-
Playoff Game of the Week Preview: Sharyland vs. Mercedes