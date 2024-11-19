WATCH: SpaceX launches Starship rocket, calls off attempt to catch booster

SpaceX launched their Starship rocket Tuesday from their Boca Chica site, but called off an attempt to catch its booster.

Minutes after liftoff, SpaceX called off an attempt to catch the rocket's Super Heavy booster with its "chopstick" arms at the launch site.

President-Elect Donald Trump joined SpaceX Founder Elon Musk in viewing the launch.

The booster splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX said not the criteria for a booster catch was not met, leading the flight director to not command the booster to return to the launch site.

Tuesday's launch was the sixth for the Starship vehicle.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.