Brownsville airport officials report sold out flights amid SpaceX launch

Like the president-elect, a number of people flew into the Brownsville-South Padre Island Airport on Tuesday to witness the sixth SpaceX test launch of the Starship vehicle from Boca Chica.

One man arrived at the airport from Canada,

“I’m kinda like the space enthusiast,” Oscar Wong said. “I woke up at four and took another flight to here and see the launch, and go back to Canada.”

Airport director Angel Ramos told Channel 5 News he's noticed traffic increases whenever SpaceX does a flight test.

“People are excited,” Ramos said. “They're wearing SpaceX hats and SpaceX shirts [when they come] in to the airport."

Ramos said flights were sold out between Sunday and Tuesday, and 700 people have been arriving daily at the airport since Sunday.

“There is no launch that happens that we don't see lots of people coming in and out of the airport, and now that they continue to be more frequent and more successful, people are paying more interest and actually coming days before,” Ramos said.

Channel 5 News spoke with officials from the Valley International Airport in Harlingen and the McAllen International Airport. Officials with the VIA said they’ve also seen an uptick in passengers during SpaceX launches.

McAllen airport officials said there is no data available regarding the SpaceX traffic.

