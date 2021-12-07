'We're helping each other': Valley family mourns loss of missing loved one

A Valley family whose loved one was found dead after being missing for almost two weeks says they're leaning on each other for support during the difficult time.

Harlingen police say, Christy Martinez, a 27-year-old woman, was found dead on Saturday in a remote location off Jimenez Road in Cameron County, 11 days after her family reported her missing on Nov. 23.

"We are a tight-knit family. We're coming together," Martinez's cousin, Cristina Wilson, said. "We're helping each other. We're doing what we can to stay strong."

Police charged 21-year-old San Benito resident Isaac Vasquez with murder and tampering with evidence in connection to Martine's death. Vasquez remains in jail on a bond of over $1 million for both charges.

Wilson says the family is supporting one another by sticking close together, adding that they're keeping Martinez's memory alive for her 8-year-old son.

"The family is being very careful in the transition for him," Wilson said. "So he can have those great memories. We just told him— 'Mommy's in heaven.'"

The family says funeral arrangements have not been set up yet, but they're working hard to honor their loved one's memory.