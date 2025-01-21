‘We’re in limbo:’ Reactions to CBP One app shutting down

Shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday, an app used by migrants to get into the country legally was scrapped.

The CBP One app gave appointments to 1,450 people a day at eight border crossings to enter on "parole" through an online lottery system, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press reported that all existing appointments on the app were canceled.

The move to scrap it is already facing a legal challenge after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion in an existing case over asylum restrictions.

A church in Brownsville said they're already seeing changes due to the app shutting down.

Iglesia Bautista West Brownsville has helped migrants after they were processed through the CBP One app.

According to Pastor Carlos Navarro, the church usually helps up to 50 migrants a day. They only helped seven on Monday.

Navarro said the shutdown of the app is why. He said the church will continue to help migrants once they're processed by federal authorities, but it’s uncertain what the future will look like.

“As of right now nobody knows, we're in limbo,” Navarro said. “So nobody knows what's going to happen but because we've been there and we've seen the move before, I think we can handle it. We're ready to do it."

The church said they’ve helped more than 91,000 migrants over the years.

As for the ACLU's legal motion, the group requested an immediate hearing in the case.