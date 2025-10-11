‘We should not blame each other’: Valley congress members react to ongoing government shutdown

A standstill among Democrats and Republicans — including those from the Rio Grande Valley — remains in effect.

The federal government remains in a shutdown after lawmakers failed to come up with a solution to fund it.

The shutdown began on Oct. 1 after Democrats rejected a short-term funding bill and demanded that the bill include an extension of federal subsidies for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

According to the Associated Press, the expiration of those subsidies at the end of the year will result in monthly cost increases for millions of people.

Trump and Republican leaders have said they are open to negotiations on the health subsidies, but insist the government must reopen first.

Channel 5 News spoke with the three Valley congress members regarding the shutdown.

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar — who oversees Starr County — said he doesn't want his paycheck until government workers get paid.

RELATED STORY: Trump directs the Pentagon to use 'all available funds' to ensure troops are paid despite shutdown

“The problem is the majority — the Republicans — canceled votes last week, they cancelled votes this week that's why they're here,” Cuellar said.

Cuellar sits on the House Appropriations Committee, and said he knows lawmakers can come to an agreement.

“We should not blame each other, we should move forward and find a solution,” Cuellar said. “… I can tell you we can work this out."

Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz represents Hidalgo County, and said the hold-up is about keeping funding levels the same.

De La Cruz said she doesn't want to increase the burden on the taxpayer.

“What Senate Democrats want to do, is they want to spend $1.5 trillion of American taxpayer dollars, and to do that they want to hold American taxpayers hostage,” De La Cruz said. “I want constituents to understand that House Republicans have done their job, we passed a clean, continued resolution."

De La Cruz said she is asking the House's version of the continued resolution to pass in the Senate. Republicans hold a majority in both chambers.

“We still need 60 votes, that means that we need seven Democrats to come on board and pass a continued resolution,” De La Cruz said.

Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said House Republicans are holding off on swearing in Arizona Democratic Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva as a way to pressure Senate Democrats to approve a stopgap measure to fund the government.

“She's the last vote for the discharge petition to force the Department of Justice to hand over the Epstein files,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said he wants to see continued funding for Affordable Care Act tax credits to keep health costs low and aid for farmers, especially those impacted by staffing needs and tariffs.

“They need to come to table and negotiate with us on some of these cruel healthcare policies,” Gonzalez said. "Cutting the ACA tax credit is devastating to people across the country, and working people here in the United States."

On Friday, the U.S. Senate ended their session without voting on any solution.

Lawmakers aren't expected to be back until Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Watch the video above for the full story.