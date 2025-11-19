x

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025: Breezy and hot with a high of 90°F

Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025: Breezy and hot with a high of 90°F
11 hours 11 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, November 19 2025 Nov 19, 2025 November 19, 2025 10:59 AM November 19, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days