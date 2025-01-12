Weslaco cheerleader discusses participating in Rome's New Year's Day Parade

One of the Rio Grande Valley's own is finally home after representing Weslaco East High School on the global stage.

Weslaco East High School Varsity Cheer Captain Jaelynn Medellin spent the beginning of the year in Rome.

Medellin performed in the New Year's Day Parade in Rome after she was selected to be one of only 50 girls across the United States to represent the country on the UC All American Cheerleader Team.

“To represent the Rio Grande Valley, it feels amazing to be a representation of that in Italy, and to come back to the support of my community,” Medellin said.

Those participating in the parade received a special blessing from Pope Francis.