Weslaco city leaders respond to property tax rate concerns

Weslaco city leaders are responding to concerns regarding next year's property tax rate.

"There was a lot of confusion on with that and the property, and the evaluation of the property tax, and that is separate that is Hidalgo [County]. So that did increase as far as the evaluation of the properties, around Weslaco, but our tax rate stayed the same," Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is hoping to end confusion for some homeowners after Tuesday night's city commissioner's meeting.

Concerns from homeowners, like Randy Hall, who questioned the city's public notice.

"If there is no tax increase, the notice says tax increase, how can it be?" Hall said.

Hall says, although the city did not raise its tax rate, it could potentially have a trickle-down effect.

"A house for $150,000, due to evaluation increases of 10.75 percent, will be valued at $166,000, and they will have a 10.75 increase. Their tax last year $1,032.23, now it's going to be $1,143 a tax increase of $111," Hall said.

The Hidalgo County Central Appraisal Office says the amount of property taxes residents are going to pay in part depend on if their property values have increased in their area.

"I can tell you this, if values went up and your tax rate is not changing downward, at the end of the day, you are going to wind up paying more property taxes," Hidalgo County Assistant Chief Appraiser Jorge Gonzalez said.

A fact the city acknowledges. City leaders say the money is needed for essential services.

While some homeowners were upset at the city's decision to keep the same tax rate, others are just happy it wasn't raised.