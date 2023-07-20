Weslaco community garden to provide easy access to fresh products
Weslaco residents will now be able to access fresh food thanks to a community garden.
This community initiative involves growing vegetables and fruits with the goal to encourage young people to form healthy habits like gardening and small-scale agriculture.
"We're just really looking for ways that we can reach out in our community and help people," supervisor for the garden Andy Downing said. "So we're blessed to have the property here and as I said, it's a community garden. Anybody's welcome to stop by and help themselves."
The community in south Weslaco has successfully grown pumpkins, tomatoes, cucumbers, and corn so far.
