Weslaco family forced to quarantine after child tests positive for COVID-19

A Weslaco family is facing concerns after receiving an order, hand-delivered by a sheriff's deputy, directing them to stay home after their one-year-old tested positive for COVID-19.

"I heard a loud knock on my door, and there's a sheriff outside," Weslaco resident Gabriella Reyna said. "I was like, 'why would a sheriff be outside?' My husband opened the door, and the sheriff asked for my husband's phone number."

Reyna said the sheriff informed her husband that the family would have to remain inside and quarantine and that if they defied the order, they could face possible legal action.

The family was served with a Communicable Disease Control Order, something Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says is standard procedure.

