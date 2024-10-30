Weslaco Firefighter Association concerned amid need for personnel

The Weslaco Fire Union President Carlos Hernandez is speaking out about staffing as the city agrees to expand the fire department's service area.

Hernandez says the city fire and EMS department is allegedly lacking personnel.

"Part of the reasons why we want the personnel, or we need more personnel, is to alleviate some of the stress and burnout," Hernandez said.

The minimum number of staff required per shift is 18 people, and Hernandez claims the department is averaging the minimum daily.

Weslaco currently has a total of six working fire engines and six ambulances.

Hernandez says what adds to the concern is the city and Hidalgo County signing an agreement this month to expand service calls to Emergency Service District No. 1.

"So we are just adding that service without adding personnel," Hernandez said.

Responding to 911 calls is nothing new to the city's fire department, but Hernandez says the Rio Grande Valley has grown.

"Our increase in call volume, our increase in population and the growth in both the city and county is the reason we need it," Hernandez said.

In a statement, the city of Weslaco said they are actively working to address concerns. A city spokesperson says during this fiscal year, the city plans to hire two more firefighters.

The city went on to say over the past three years the department hired five additional firefighters and that there are 23 firefighters on the daily shift roster.

In the past three days, officials said about 20 firefighters showed up to each shift.

Hernandez says while minimum standards are being met, adding more personnel will help the department provide better care for those in need.

"I believe we provide a very high level of care to our citizens, but stretching us too thin is going to affect our response times, it is going to affect their care. Our guys are going to be more burned out when they respond," Hernandez said.