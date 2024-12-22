Weslaco man dies after being ejected from vehicle in rollover crash

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 27-year-old man from Weslaco died following a Sunday morning crash near Donna that hospitalized two other people, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near Donna on Goolie Road north of El Dora Road, according to a news release.

According to DPS, a 2017 gray GMC Acadia was traveling northbound on Goolie Road at a high rate of speed when it veered off the road and rolled over.

The three occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, and a male and female passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

All three individuals were hospitalized in critical condition. Luis Orlando Martinez died after he was hospitalized, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.