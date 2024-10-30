Weslaco man sentenced after attempting to smuggle 101 bricks of meth
A Weslaco man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after he was caught with approximately $350,000 in meth, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.
Arnulfo Hinojosa Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to importing meth in August, according to a Wednesday news release.
Hinojosa’s 135-month-long sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Hinojosa was arrested after attempting to cross into the U.S. through the Rio Grande City port of entry on April 22. An inspection of his vehicle revealed 101 bricks of meth hidden in compartments under the vehicle’s cargo bed.
At the time of his plea, Hinojosa admitted he knew he was smuggling narcotics into the United States, the release stated.
Hinojosa will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility, the release added.
