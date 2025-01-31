Weslaco police identify hit-and-run suspect who attempted to take officer's gun

The man arrested for leading Weslaco police on a vehicle chase and attempting to take an officer's weapon has been identified, according to Weslaco Police Department spokesperson Heribeto Caraveo.

Caraveo said 32-year-old Anibal Moreno is facing multiple charges, including evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, harassment of a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer. Moreno also had three warrants from other law enforcement agencies.

The incident occurred on Thursday when officers responded to a hit-and-run at the intersection of 1015 and Camino Real Viejo.

Caraveo said Moreno fled the scene and a police chase ensued. Moreno eventually crashed into a Weslaco police unit. When officers attempted to detain him, a struggle began in which Moreno tried to take an officer's weapon.

Moreno was eventually arrested and was issued a $50,000 bond.