Weslaco police investigate reports of fighting, gunfire at apartment complex

The Weslaco Police Department is investigating reports of a fight and gunfire at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call for service at Primrose Apartments in reference to a fight in progress. The caller said about 20 individuals were involved in the altercation in the parking lot.

Additional callers also reported gunfire and said the vehicles involved in the incident were leaving the scene, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Weslaco police are urging anyone with any information to call 956-968-8591 or the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.