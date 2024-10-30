Weslaco police investigate reports of fighting, gunfire at apartment complex
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating reports of a fight and gunfire at an apartment complex on Tuesday.
Police said they received a call for service at Primrose Apartments in reference to a fight in progress. The caller said about 20 individuals were involved in the altercation in the parking lot.
Additional callers also reported gunfire and said the vehicles involved in the incident were leaving the scene, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing, and Weslaco police are urging anyone with any information to call 956-968-8591 or the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg Fire Department receives new brush fire truck
-
Weslaco police investigate reports of fighting, gunfire at apartment complex
-
Mercedes police chief: Mother arrested after infant suffers fractured elbow, rib
-
Student of the Week: Joshua Jude Alazo
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Understanding the differences of dementia types
Sports Video
-
Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa
-
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Sharyland and McAllen High share district title with victories in season finales
-
Edinburg takes down Edinburg North to share district title
-
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1