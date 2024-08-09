Weslaco police: Man arrested after police chase leads to multi-vehicle crash

One man is in custody after a police pursuit led to a crash involving several vehicles in Pharr, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

The pursuit began Friday afternoon in Weslaco when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Texas Boulevard and 6th Street, police said.

The driver didn’t stop and led police to Pharr, where he caused a crash involving five vehicles on Business 83 and S. Veterans Boulevard at 3:30 p.m., according to the Pharr Police Department.

Weslaco police say no one was severely hurt in the crash, that the driver is in their custody.

Police have yet to release the identity of the driver, or reveal why they attempted to pull him over.