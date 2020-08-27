x

What some Rio Grande Valley schools are doing about virtual learning gaps

Thursday, August 27 2020
By: Tony Velasquez

With a virtual school year underway in districts across the Rio Grande Valley, many students are still in need of internet connection.

Experts are calling this problem the 'Covid Slide' which could widen the learning gap for already vulnerable students in the Rio Grande Valley.  

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas said what he worries about in the Valley and elsewhere is that there are a lot of children who don't have access to internet or the hardware to be able to learn online. 

