What you need to know about early voting in Cameron and Hidalgo counties

Early Voting in Texas is less than three days away.

Election officials are recommending voters to find the nearest polling site or, depending on your county rules, see which polling site they are assigned too.

When planning on going to the polls, voters can bring one of seven forms of photo identification. They include a driver's license, certificate of identification, electoral identification, a personal Texas ID, a Texas gun license, citizenship certification, a military ID or a U.S. passport.

If a voter does forget their ID when they show up, they do have options.

"You can fill out the Reasonable Impediment Form and, just as long as you take a government check, your certificate of birth, things like that, and they'll go ahead and go through the process with you," Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said.

There are things people are not allowed to do near or at a polling site.

There cannot be any electioneering within 100 feet outside a polling location, such as passing out information on candidates.

People are also not allowed to wear clothes supporting candidates on the ballot, and they could be asked to turn their shirt inside out.

Polling sites in Hidalgo County open on Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polls in Cameron County open at 9 a.m.

