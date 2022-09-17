Wife of man accused of drug trafficking among those arrested in federal investigation

Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a federal investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

Melissa Garza, Juan Cisneros, Anniel Lopez and Rodrigo Orlando Lopez were arrested in McAllen and Rio Grande City. All four made their initial appearance in court on Friday morning, according to court records.

Garza is accused of money laundering.

She is the wife of Ignacio Garza, who was arrested last year in connection to the investigation on multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute and selling, distributing, or dispensing a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said officers intercepted communications that caught her discussing money that was seized by authorities, and saying she withdrew $200,000 the day after her husband was arrested.

She was given a $100,000 unsecured bond and will have to wear a GPS tracking device.

Previously, 19 people – including Starr County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Roel Valadez – were arrested as part of a raid in September 2021.