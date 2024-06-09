Willacy County authorities searching for suspect who fled after vehicle pursuit

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Raymondville Police Department in searching for a suspect who fled on foot after a vehicle pursuit.

The sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page that authorities were pursuing a black Camaro that ended with a bailout on FM 1762 and Cemetery Road in Raymondville.

The sheriff's said the driver fled on foot, he is a male subject with "unknown clothing."

People in the area are urged to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff's office at 956-689-5576.