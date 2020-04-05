x

Willacy County officials confirm first coronavirus-related death

4 hours 25 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 April 04, 2020 8:15 PM April 04, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

RAYMONDVILLE – The first coronavirus related death in the Rio Grande Valley is confirmed.

On Saturday during a late-night press conference, Willacy County officials announced a male patient in his 60's died due to the virus.

There are currently 174 known positive cases of the virus in the Valley.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days