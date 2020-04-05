Willacy County officials confirm first coronavirus-related death
RAYMONDVILLE – The first coronavirus related death in the Rio Grande Valley is confirmed.
On Saturday during a late-night press conference, Willacy County officials announced a male patient in his 60's died due to the virus.
There are currently 174 known positive cases of the virus in the Valley.
More News
News Video
-
Parts of Valley pounded with hails during early morning storm
-
Valley cities place face mask orders, recommendations
-
Walmart limiting amount of customers in stores
-
Valley doctor speaks on treating first coronavirus patient in Brownsville
-
Experts explain different types of coronavirus tests