Willacy County searching for cost-effective options to feed inmates

It's getting more and more expensive to feed inmates at the Willacy County Jail.

In March 2022, Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar says they signed an agreement with Cameron County Jail's food service provider.

This causes one sheriff's deputy to make a 160-mile drive twice every day to pick up meals for more than 70 inmates.

"It takes them away from their duties here at the jail, and you are talking about a two-hour round trip," Salazar said.

Salazar says the cost is over budget.

"I have about $100,000 just for inmate food. We're halfway through our fiscal year, and I have already chewed that up," Salazar said.

The sheriff's department used to have an agreement with the Regional Detention Facility in Raymondville, until it closed in 2022.

At that time, meals cost the department $1, plus it was a shorter drive. Now, meals cost $2.56.

"It's very taxing on our personnel, on our equipment and....we do need to get a solution," Salazar said.

One solution includes the kitchen in the current Willacy County Jail.

County Judge Aurelio Guerra says since the county jail opened 20 years ago, they've relied on cheaper alternatives.

"It's more cost-effective for us to get the meals from here, next door, than for us to open the kitchen," Guerra said.

Hidalgo County is taking over the detention facility in Raymondville. Guerra says his county will consider working with Hidalgo County for the new meal plan.

For now, their temporary fix to feed inmates will continue.

Guerra says if they don't like the price, the second alternative is to hire staff for the jail's kitchen.

Watch the video above for the full story.