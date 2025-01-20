Willacy County woman found guilty in grandson’s murder
A Willacy County woman was found guilty in connection with the murder of her 13-year-old grandson, court records show.
Antonia Gonzalez was among the three people charged in the 2021 death of Jesse Harrison Jr.
Gonzalez’s trial was held in Cameron County. On Thursday, a jury found her guilty on one count of murder and three counts of injury to a child.
In 2021, Jesse was taken to a local hospital with breath complications; he died a few days later. An indictment revealed he was beaten and starved to death.
Three people were arrested a year later: Antonia Gonzalez, Jesse's mother Sabrina Loredo, and Jesse's step-grandfather, Ruben Gonzalez.
Ruben was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in August 2024 for his involvement.
Court records say Gonzalez was sentenced to 45 years on all her charges.
Loredo’s trial is still pending.
