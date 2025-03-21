Woman accused in deadly auto-pedestrian incident in McAllen out on bond

The woman arrested in a deadly McAllen auto-pedestrian incident was released on bond on Friday.

Marilyn Hernandez Magallanes is accused of driving a car when her passenger, identified as Joana Climaco, stepped out of the vehicle and getting run over.

Magallanes is charged with a DWI and false report to a peace officer, however McAllen police say she may face more charges.