Woman arrested in connection with toddler death in Port Isabel

A woman was arrested in connection with the death of a one-year-old girl in Port Isabel.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez said Mariana Martinez Baltazar was arrested for criminal negligent homicide.

Her relation to the little girl and the cause of death was not made known.

The incident occurred on April 18 at the corner of South Shore Drive and Martinez Street. Port Isabel police officers arrived and found the mother holding the unresponsive one-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing and more details were not made known.

Baltazar is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.