Woman charged with murder in connection with brother's shooting death in Edinburg

A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her brother in Edinburg on Saturday, according to court records.

Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, on Monday.

Bond was set at $1 million.

RELATED: Edinburg woman in custody after allegedly shooting her brother while playing with a handgun, police say

On Saturday at about 11 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Tampa St. in Edinburg regarding a man who had been shot.

Officers found the body of Andres Arigullin III, 18, on the living room floor surrounded by blood, according to an affidavit.

Police made contact with Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, who verified she was Andres' sister. Police observed that Carmen had blood on her feet and transported her to the Edinburg Police Department for a witness statement.

During an interview, Carmen "implicated herself in the death of Andres," according to the affidavit.

"Carmen stated she had a small black hand gun in her right hand and pointed it at Andres' face," the affidavit stated. "Carmen then pulled the trigger causing it to discharge which resulted in the death of Andres."