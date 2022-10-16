Edinburg woman in custody after allegedly shooting her brother while playing with a handgun, police say
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
UPDATE: Due to the sensitive nature of this case, the arraignment has been postponed to Monday, Edinburg police say.
A 21-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her 18-year-old brother while playing with a handgun, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department.
On Saturday, around 11 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Tampa in reference to a man who had been shot.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the 21-year old-woman shot her 18-year-old brother while allegedly playing with a handgun, the news release stated.
The woman is in custody and pending further investigation. She has no injuries and there is no other suspect.
