Woman found dead last week at PlainsCapital Bank identified

Weslaco police have identified the woman who was found dead at a bank parking lot last week.

She was identified as 37-year-old Mary Camille Krmzyan from Weslaco. She was found on Friday, June 16 in the parking lot of PlainsCapital Bank along the 900 block of Expressway 83. Police responded to the bank in reference to a woman on the ground.

Krmzyan's cause of death has not been released, but police say results from a toxicology report are pending.