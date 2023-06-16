Weslaco police investigating after deceased female found at bank parking lot
The Weslaco Police Department is investigating after a woman was found deceased in the parking lot of a Plains Capital Bank, according to police.
Police responded to the bank, located at 911 West Interstate Highway 2, in reference to a woman found on the ground of the parking lot Friday at around 6:26 a.m., police said.
The victim’s identify is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police added.
