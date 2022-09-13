x

Woman found unresponsive inside Edinburg hotel room identified

Tuesday, September 13 2022

No sign of foul play have been found in the ongoing investigation into the death of a 41-year-old woman who was found unresponsive Monday in an Edinburg hotel room, according to a news release.

Edinburg police were dispatched Monday morning to the 1200 block of East Canton where they found Jessica Marie Garza unresponsive in her hotel room, according to a news release.

She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Charlie Espinoza. 

The case is pending a toxicology report, the release stated.

