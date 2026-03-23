Woman hospitalized following Donna fire, home a total loss
A 61-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital following a house fire in Donna.
The fire was reported at around 4:42 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Nebraska Road between Billman Road and Valley View Road.
According to Donna Fire Chief David S. Simmons, firefighters had to cut through a security gate to get to the two-story home that was on fire.
When fire crews arrived, they found the woman lying in the front yard but appeared to have no major injuries. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
The Donna Fire Department received assistance from the Alamo Fire Department and Weslaco Fire Department. The fire is under investigation by the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal.
The house was deemed a total loss.
More News
News Video
-
High gas prices impacting Valley families
-
Nonprofit fights food insecurity among students in Hidalgo County
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing a specific sound
-
Man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting teen wearing bulletproof vest in...
-
Edinburg police search for driver in hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist
Sports Video
-
High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
-
IDEA Pharr completes the comeback in extra time to advance to the...
-
OFFICIAL: Kahil Fennell out as the UTRGV Men's Basketball head coach, Washington...
-
UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell reportedly leaving for Western Michigan job
-
RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores