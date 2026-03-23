Woman hospitalized following Donna fire, home a total loss

A 61-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital following a house fire in Donna.

The fire was reported at around 4:42 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Nebraska Road between Billman Road and Valley View Road.

According to Donna Fire Chief David S. Simmons, firefighters had to cut through a security gate to get to the two-story home that was on fire.

When fire crews arrived, they found the woman lying in the front yard but appeared to have no major injuries. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The Donna Fire Department received assistance from the Alamo Fire Department and Weslaco Fire Department. The fire is under investigation by the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal.

The house was deemed a total loss.