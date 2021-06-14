Woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Edinburg, DPS investigating

Troopers are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning in Edinburg, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened at about 12:57 a.m. on Alamo Road, south of Davis Road in Edinburg.

DPS says a driver was traveling northbound on Alamo Road when an unidentified woman entered the path and was struck by the Ford Explorer, according to the news release.

The woman sustained major injuries and died at the scene, DPS said.

The driver of the Ford didn't sustain any injuries.

DPS will identify the woman after her next of kin is notified.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.