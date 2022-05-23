Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Brownsville identified

A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brownsville last week has been identified.

The crash happened on the 2200 block of Boca Chica Blvd. on May 20 at about 9:30 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived, they found that 41-year-old Joanna Cardenas of Brownsville had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigation reveals Cardenas was crossing the road when a 2000 model white Chevrolet or GMC Sports Utility Vehicle was traveling west and struck her near the center median.

The vehicle then fled the location and has not been located, police say.

Cardenas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brownsville police say the white SUV may have front damage.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.