Woman speaks out after being bitten by shark at South Padre Island

Tabatha Sullivent is one of the four people who was attacked by a shark at South Padre Island on July 4.

Sullivent remains hospitalized as doctors figure out what to do about her leg; she's scheduled for surgery on Tuesday.

"My legs pretty much gone. It's all the way to the bone. I can lift my toes, I cannot push my toes down. So what mobility I'm going to have with my foot and everything is yet to be determined," Sullivent said.

She's from the Dallas area and spoke, via Zoom, to a Dallas reporter about the attack, her recovery, and her thoughts on returning to the beach.

Authorities believed one shark was responsible for both attacks, but an expert questions that.

"Given that there's so many thousands of sharks along the Gulf Coast, I find it highly unlikely, not impossible, but highly unlikely, that it would be the same individual that's responsible for both bites separated by that amount of time," Director of the Shark Attack File Program at the Florida Museum of Natural History, Dr. Gavin Naylor, said.

The file program has shark attack data going back to 1958.

Shark experts say sharks are highly mobile and hard to track. Naylor says environmental conditions may have caused more shark activity last Thursday.

All victims of the shark attack continue to recover.

Sullivent and her husband celebrating their 16th anniversary together at a McAllen hospital.

"We actually love South Padre, and we'll probably go back, just maybe not as deep," Sullivent said. "I wouldn't let this deter people from enjoying a beach vacation, you know, just maybe don't go so deep."

Sullivent's husband was also injured while trying to get the shark away from his wife.

Watch the video above for the full story.