Yaqui Animal Rescue to host 'pawty' of the year in Mission
So many events are planned throughout the Rio Grande Valley, and one of those events is Barktoberfest.
It's happening in Mission, and it's all to help the local animal shelter, Yaqui Animal Rescue.
Yaqui Animal Rescue Media Director Alyssa Cerroni speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the event and how they can help support the animal rescue.
Barktoberfest is scheduled for Saturday, October 19 at 5x5 Brewing Company in Mission. For more information, click here.
