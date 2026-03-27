Young Valley performers encouraged to sign up for dance clinic with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
A dance clinic is scheduled to be held in McAllen featuring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
According to a news release, the 2026 H-E-B Youth Dance Clinic is an unforgettable experience for aspiring young performers featuring the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
The clinic will offer camp participants an opportunity to receive professional-level instruction with confidence-building activities in an encouraging, fun, and inclusive environment, according to the news release.
Youth dancers of all skill levels are invited. The clinic will focus on movement, teamwork, and performance. Participants can expect cheer techniques and chants, dance instruction and choreography, performance "show-offs," and an autograph session with DCC members, according to the news release.
The clinic will be held at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday, March 28, from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided for participants.
Spots are limited. To sign up, click here.
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