10-year-old boy recognized after saving brother’s life

A pair of 10-year-old twin brothers are lucky to have each other after one brother took action when the other began to choke.

Their bond is indescribable,” Rebecca Alcala – mother of Emilio and Jairo Alcala – said. “One will have the symptoms but the other one will be feeling it, or he'll be the one coughing, but he's the one that's sick.”

The 5th graders were having lunch at Sgt. Leonel Trevino Elementary in San Juan when Jairo began to choke.

“I took a bite out of the burger so then after that I feel like I can't breathe,” Jairo said. “So I was like ‘What's going on?’”

Without hesitation, his brother Emilio sprang into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver on Jairo.

I really don't know what came over me, but all I know was that I just had to go and help him out before something worse was about to happen,” Emilio said.

Jairo said he would do the same for his brother.

“Anything to save his life; he was the one that saved my life,” Jairo said.