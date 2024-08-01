3 La Villa High School Students Charged with Making Terroristic Threat

UPDATE (12/13): The three students accused of taking a BB gun and airsoft gun to La Villa High School on Tuesday are being charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to the superintendent of La Villa ISD. He said the administration was notified about a video on social media showing an apparent gun inside one of their backpacks.

Soon after, La Villa police combed the school in search of the weapons. Three teens were taken into custody the same day.

The district said they sent parents a letter letting them know about the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

All three teens' bonds were set at $10,000 each.

-----

LA VILLA – Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old are in custody for bringing a BB gun and airsoft gun to La Villa High School.

A lockdown was activated after a video on social media showed what appeared to be a gun in one of their backpacks.

The district superintendent said one teen will be charged for bringing the B.B. gun to school. The other two will be charged for their involvement.

Parents were seen picking up students after the three teens were escorted out of the school in handcuffs.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to student Gina Reyes. She said her peers were led outside of the school hallway Tuesday afternoon.

Reyes said when she went outside, she saw La Villa police on both sides of the school. That’s when she called her grandmother to pick her up.

“I told her I didn’t want to be here at school because of the lockdown," she told CHANNEL 5 NEWS. "Because I was kind of worried... Last time, we had a lockdown earlier in the semester."

The last lockdown the student mentioned was because of a jailbreak.

During that lockdown, parents were notified through text. There is no word at this time if parents received a text during Tuesday’s lockdown.

La Villa Independent School District superintendent said someone posted a video on social media.

A student saw the post and notified the principal, who then notified law enforcement. That's when La Villa police came in and did a full sweep of the school.

A letter will be sent out to all parents about the events that happened.