45-Year-Old Woman Faces Charges in Man's Death

DONNA – A woman in relation to a body found in a Donna orchard went before a judge Tuesday.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies said 45-year-old Laura Leticia Vasquez was charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

The body of 17-year-old Carlos Mario Perez Aguilar, a Mexican national, was found in an orchard on Val Verde Road.

According to deputies, Vasquez, identified as Perez Aguilar’s girlfriend, told them he committed suicide at her home in rural Donna.

Vasquez said she and her brother disposed of Perez Aguilar’s body because her brother didn't want to call authorities. She claims her brother has multiple outstanding warrants.

Her bond was set at $50,000.

Anyone with information on the other suspect's whereabouts can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.