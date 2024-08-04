5 On Your Side: Donna family speaking out after discovering mold in newly purchased mobile home

Two weeks after moving into their newly purchased mobile home, a Donna family is reporting they discovered mold there.

"There was mold also on the wood panels, and not the roof, but on the inside of the walls,” mobile homeowner Rufino Moreno said.

The Moreno family purchased their mobile home from Palm Harbor Village in Donna. The home was delivered to them on June 24.

Rufino Moreno says the home wasn't up to standards.

“I'm expecting something my kids can grow up in, and we can make more memories here, but not like this,” Rufino Moreno said.

On top of the mold concerns, Rufino Moreno says the lack of urgency addressing his concerns from the sellers has been frustrating.

“To me, they were giving me the runaround,” Rufino Moreno said. “They also didn't finish the trimmings on the walls."

5 On Your Side reached out to Palm Harbor Village. They would not give specifics, but say work is being done to fix the problem.

The Better Business Bureau recommends buyers contact the manufacturers directly if they are having problems with their homes, and to file a complaint with them.

Rufino Moreno says he is considering filing a complaint if issues aren’t fixed.

Watch the video above for the full story.