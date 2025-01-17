Agua SUD rescinds water boil notice

Agua SUD announced they have rescinded their water boil notice.

The boil order was put into effect on January 13 due to a main water line break that caused low water pressure. Customers living in the area of Mile 5 Road and Abram Road were affected.

Agua SUD said they have taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water.

They provided test results to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that indicated the water no longer required boiling for drinking or consumption.