All-inclusive job fair held to provide jobs to those with disabilities
More than 200 people filled applications at an inclusive job fair at the McAllen Convention Center designed to specifically give people with disabilities a chance to find work.
RGV Hires said this was the first job fair of its kind on the Valley.
Organizers say Thursday's event was just a success - not just for those applying - but also for the nearly 30 companies who participated.
