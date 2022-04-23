x

All-inclusive job fair held to provide jobs to those with disabilities

Related Story

More than 200 people filled applications at an inclusive job fair at the McAllen Convention Center designed to specifically give people with disabilities a chance to find work.

RGV Hires said this was the first job fair of its kind on the Valley.

Organizers say Thursday's event was just a success - not just for those applying - but also for the nearly 30 companies who participated.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
All-inclusive job fair held to provide jobs...
All-inclusive job fair held to provide jobs to those with disabilities
More than 200 people filled applications at an inclusive job fair at the McAllen Convention Center designed to specifically give... More >>
3 weeks ago Thursday, March 31 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Thursday, March 31, 2022 5:01:00 PM CDT March 31, 2022
Radar
7 Days