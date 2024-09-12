Arrests made following school threats in Brownsville, Mercedes and Rio Grande City

Three people were apprehended in connection with separate threats made toward school districts in Brownsville, Mercedes and Rio Grande City, officials said.

On Tuesday, Brownsville ISD announced the arrest of a student who allegedly made a threat against a district campus.

“Although the student stated it was a joke, we do not tolerate any threats,” Brownsville ISD said in a statement. “Therefore, the student was detained and arrested.”

Mercedes Police Chief Frank Sanchez confirmed to Channel 5 News on Tuesday that a Mercedes ISD middle school student was taken into custody after allegedly sending a threatening message outside of school.

According to Sanchez, the student sent the message over the weekend, but students reported it on Monday as the message spread.

In a Tuesday news release, the Rio Grande City Police Department announced the apprehension of a suspect made in connection with a “credible threat.”

Rio Grande City Assistant Police Chief Jose Solis told Channel 5 News the threat was made toward IDEA Rio Grande City.

On Monday, Channel 5 News reported authorities have taken into custody a total of seven people across the Rio Grande Valley following several school threats. Tuesday's arrests bring that total up to 10.

READ MORE: ‘We take all threats seriously:’ String of school social media threats spark concern across the Valley

"We cannot stress enough to encourage parents to talk to their kids about the seriousness of posting threatening messages, the danger of sharing those posts, and the panic they can create," Rio Grande City police said in a statement.