‘We take all threats seriously:’ String of school social media threats spark concern across the Valley

On Monday, two students at Edcouch-Elsa ISD became the latest to be arrested following social media threats against their school districts.

The 13-year-olds were identified as Carlos Truan Junior High School students who were arrested on campus.

Since September 5, authorities have taken into custody a total of seven students across the Rio Grande Valley on charges of making a terroristic threat.

On Thursday, authorities arrested Ivan Morin after allegedly making a bomb threat towards Mission High School.

In Donna, Anthony Lozoya and Vidal Clemente were identified as the students who were arrested on Friday after making separate threats.

“We take all threats seriously, and we are investigating them,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Terry Palacios said. “Just don't do this. We are going to find out —we have cameras everywhere, we can pin phones, we can go down your social media, the IP addresses, we are going to get you. It's a matter of time."

A child psychotherapist spoke to Channel 5 News and said the reasons students make social media threats vary.

Rosemary Lopez says some students are bullied and don't want to go to school. Some may think it's a joke, and others may have issues at home.

“If they have a very altered lifestyle, like the parents are always arguing, there is fighting or substance use at home with the parents, it can trigger the kids to react at school,” Lopez said.

Lopez says it's important that parents speak with their children about the severity and consequences of making threats.

“Just have close communication with your children and be aware and alert of any signs of depression, anxiety or anger,” Lopez said.

The main message from prosecutors, law enforcement, and parents is for students to stop making threats because there will be consequences.

Watch the video above for the full story.