Elsa police: 2 junior high school students arrested following social media threats against Edcouch-Elsa ISD
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
Two 13-year-old males identified as Edcouch-Elsa ISD students were arrested on Monday following separate threats made against the school district, according to the Elsa Police Department.
The arrests came after police were made aware of a threat directed toward the school district.
The teens were identified as Carlos Truan Junior High School students.
According to a Monday social media post, the school district was made aware of social media threats and parents were notified.
“The district is also handling the matter based on district policy," Edcouch-Elsa ISD said on social media. “We continue to remain vigilant. Safety and security continue to be a top priority for our students and staff.”
Both teens have since been turned over to juvenile detention and will be charged with making a terroristic threat, police added.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Cardiac rehab now available for children with heart complications
-
Photographer's Perspective: Adapting to your surroundings
-
San Juan woman becomes first Hispanic to win Toastmasters' public speaking world...
-
Authorities investigate threats made against Weslaco, Alamo IDEA schools
-
DPS search for Edinburg man on top 10 most wanted list