Elsa police: 2 junior high school students arrested following social media threats against Edcouch-Elsa ISD

7 hours 7 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, September 09 2024 Sep 9, 2024 September 09, 2024 11:34 AM September 09, 2024 in News - Local
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Two 13-year-old males identified as Edcouch-Elsa ISD students were arrested on Monday following separate threats made against the school district, according to the Elsa Police Department.

The arrests came after police were made aware of a threat directed toward the school district. 

The teens were identified as Carlos Truan Junior High School students. 

According to a Monday social media post, the school district was made aware of social media threats and parents were notified.

“The district is also handling the matter based on district policy," Edcouch-Elsa ISD said on social media. “We continue to remain vigilant. Safety and security continue to be a top priority for our students and staff.”

Both teens have since been turned over to juvenile detention and will be charged with making a terroristic threat, police added. 

